Sheriff’s log
MONDAY
-4:13 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the area of Dingman Slagle Road.
Village log
TUESDAY
-12:52 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 500 block of East State Street.
MONDAY
-3:27 p.m.: theft. Botkins Police responded to a theft in the 400 block of North Main Street.
Fire, rescue
TUESDAY
-3:34 to 10:35 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.
-2:44 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.
MONDAY
-6:03 to 7:37 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.
Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell