Police log

WEDNESDAY

-8:16 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

TUESDAY

-11:31 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-11:19 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Fair Oaks Drive.

-10:26 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of South Miami Avenue.

-7:41 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Industrial Drive.

-7:04 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 400 block of Fair Road.

-6:42 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 100 block of East Parkwood Street.

-12:17 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to past breaking and entering in the 2000 block of Apache Drive.

-11:46 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of South Walnut Avenue.

-4:46 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Michigan Street.

-12:56 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 700 block of Arrowhead Drive.

Crashes

Christopher Lee Wiggins, 64, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 7:03 a.m.

Wiggins was turning left from Michigan Street onto Royan Avenue and struck Matthew Glen Mathis, 35, of Sidney, who was stopped at the stop sign on Royan Avenue.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-5:23 to 5:55 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

TUESDAY

-9:35 a.m. to 3:12 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

-7:44 a.m. to 10:39 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

