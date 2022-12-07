Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:25 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 18000 block of Wells Road in Jackson Center.

-6:29 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 101 on Interstate 75.

Village log

TUESDAY

-10:52 a.m.: suspicious person. Anna Police responded to a suspicious person in the 200 block of Linkensmith Drive.

-9:34 a.m.: scam. Anna Police received a scam report in the 200 block of West Main Street.

MONDAY

-7:14 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Anna Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of West Main Street.

Crashes

Timothy Mark Greenlick, 56, of Flint, Michigan, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 6:32 a.m.

Greenlick was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck the median cable barrier.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:27 p.m.: crash. Botkins Fire responded to a crash with injuries in the area of Hardin Pike Road and state Route 219.

-1:03 to 8:12 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-6:50 to 8:59 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

