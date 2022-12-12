Police log

SUNDAY

-9:02 p.m.: death or dead on arrival. Police responded to a death in the 300 block of South Vandemark Road.

-4:11 p.m.: subject with a gun. Police responded to someone with a gun in the area of Graceland Place and South Ohio Avenue.

SATURDAY

-11:36 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Broadway Avenue.

-9:58 p.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 100 block of Pike Street.

-7:24 p.m.: intoxicated subject. Police responded to an intoxicated person in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-7 p.m.: shots heard or fired. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 200 block of Franklin Avenue.

-5:51 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-8:20 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-7:58 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-5:10 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 700 block of Fulton Street.

-2:48 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue.

-12:17 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 10 block of Tawawa Drive.

FRIDAY

-11:26 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-10:08 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-8:56 p.m.: warrant. Robert Tracy Greene, 55, of St. Paris, was arrested on a warrant.

-6:48 p.m.: summons. Justin Lee Neville, 37, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for theft.

-5:29 p.m.: warrant. Brad Alan Moffitt, 47, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:22 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Amherst Drive.

-3:19 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report at the police department on West Court Street.

-2:55 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 900 block of Fair Road.

-1:41 p.m.: crime in progress. Dwayne Randall Valentine, 43, of Sidney, was arrested for assault and domestic violence.

-1 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 600 block of East Parkwood Street.

-8:57 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 500 block of Fourth Avenue.

THURSDAY

-8:10 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of Williams Street.

-7:51 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 300 block of Wilson Avenue.

-7 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 200 block of North Vandemark Road.

-5:08 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 300 block of Buckeye Avenue.

-4:39 p.m.: summons. Matthew J. Cotterman, 38, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for driving within lanes or continuous lines of traffic and reckless operation.

-4:25 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the area of South Walnut Avenue and Doorley Place.

-3:33 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

Crashes

Neki K. David, 57, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Shelby L. Reprogle, 25, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street and proceeded through the intersection of Fourth Avenue. David was traveling westbound on Michigan Street and attempted to turn left onto Fourth Avenue in front of Reprogle, causing a collision. Both drivers were evaluated by Sidney Fire with suspected minor injuries.

• Randall Dean Johnson, 43, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 10:36 p.m.

Johnson was backing up out of his driveway on East Ruth Street when he struck a parked vehicle owned by Josie C. Raterman, of Sidney.

• Cindy Jean Hufford, 64, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:42 p.m.

Scott A. Crosley, 61, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street and Hufford was behind him. Crosley suddenly braked to avoid hitting the vehicle in front of him and Hufford rear-ended him.

• Jean Swob, 85, of Houston, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 4:05 p.m.

Swob was traveling eastbound on Michigan Street in the left lane. Silas Webb, 84, of Wapakoneta, was beside her in the right lane. Swob attempted to change lanes and struck Webb.

• Mamadou Ali Dia, 65, of Sidney, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:17 p.m.

Dia was traveling northbound on North Main Avenue in the right lane and Judith Louise Larger, 55, of New Bremen, was traveling beside him in the left lane. Dia attempted to make a left turn onto East North Street and turned in front of Larger, causing a collision.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell