Police log

TUESDAY

-10:05 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Evergreen Drive and Hawthorne Drive.

-7:49 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of West North Street.

-3:50 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 80 block of South Vandemark Road.

-3:42 p.m.: damage. Police received a report of past damage at the police department on West Court Street.

-2:11 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the area of West Court Street and South West Avenue.

-1:47 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of South Ohio Avenue and West Court Street.

-1:07 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-12:45 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:15 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the area of South Fourth Avenue and Fair Road.

-12:04 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-11:47 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 100 block of East Poplar Street.

-11:26 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-10:53 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 70 block of South Vandemark Road.

-9:53 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a breaking and entering in progress in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-9:14 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of West Court Street.

-8:26 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of South West Avenue and West Water Street.

-6:39 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-6:06 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 2000 block of Millcreek Road.

-5:38 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of North Ohio Avenue and East North Street.

-4:28 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-3:48 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of North Main Avenue and East Parkwood Street.

-1:35 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of South Miami Avenue and East Clay Street.

Crashes

Jerry Lee Beair, 69, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at a private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:50 p.m.

Beair was pulling out of a parking lot to go south on South Vandemark Road and Amber Marie Schaefer, 39, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on South Vandemark Road. Beair pulled into the path of Schaefer, causing a collision.

• No one was cited after a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 12:04 p.m.

Virginia J. Valentine, 84, of Botkins, was stopped at the stop sign facing east near the Walmart entrance. A car driven by an unknown driver was traveling northbound entering the Walmart parking lot. Valentine pulled out in front of the unknown driver, causing a collision. Valentine then hit Hunter L. Davis, 29, of Kettlersville, who was approaching the stop sign on the opposite side of the road. The unknown driver left the scene. Valentine was taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries.

• Daniel L. Ryan, 70, of Sidney, was cited with right of way at a private driveway after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 10:53 a.m.

Robin R. Armour, 34, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on South Vandemark Road when Ryan pulled out from a private driveway and struck Armour.

• Nazim D. Kisart, 26, of Columbia, Missouri, was cited with right of way at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 8:26 a.m.

Kisart was traveling northbound in the alleyway east of South West Avenue and Lindsey R. Tillman, 29, of Anna, was traveling eastbound on West Water Street. Kisart pulled out onto West Water Street and struck Tillman. Tillman’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• Michelle Rae Wilson, 51, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 1:13 p.m.

Wilson turned left onto North Wagner Avenue from Michigan Street and lost control of the vehicle due to a dog running in the road and struck a parked car owned by Anthony Martin, of Sidney. Wilson’s vehicle was towed from the scene by Elmer’s Towing.

• Sabrina M. Murphy, 45, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:52 a.m.

Murphy was traveling southbound on Spruce Avenue and attempted to park in front of a parked car owned by Holly Ann Bailey, of Wapakoneta, and struck the vehicle while doing so.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

