Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:12 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-3:42 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 200 block of Grove Street.

-3:22 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Hawthorne Drive.

-2:38 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 600 block of North Stolle Avenue.

-12:45 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of West Russell Road and Wapakoneta Avenue.

-9:43 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the area of North Vandemark Road and Michigan Street.

-2:03 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded to trespassing in the 400 block of North Stolle Avenue.

Crashes

Staci M. Starliper, 30, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 12:45 p.m.

Lori A. Hinkle, 58, of Sidney, was stopped in traffic on West Russell Road and Starliper was behind her. Starliper thought traffic began to move so she moved forward, rear-ending Hinkle.

• Maggie Kay Sosby, 26, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 9:43 a.m.

Garry D. Leapley, 79, of Sidney, was stopped in the left turn lane on North Vandemark Road to turn left onto Michigan Street when Sosby turned southbound onto Vandemark Road from Michigan Street at a rate of speed too high to safely make the turn. She took the turn too wide, striking Leapley. Sosby’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing and Leapley’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

• Hudson P. Wick, 18, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 1:47 p.m.

Linda L. Woods-McKenzie, 64, of Miamisburg, was traveling westbound on Court Street and stopped for traffic at the intersection of Ohio Avenue. Wick was behind her and rear-ended her.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 6:38 a.m.

Alfred Francis Holthaus, 65, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on East Court Street and was rear-ended by an unknown driver who fled the scene.

• Kevin C. Chapman, 38, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 8:46 p.m.

Chapman was traveling northbound on North Vandemark Road when he lost control of the vehicle due to icy conditions and went off the roadway on the left, striking a light pole.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

