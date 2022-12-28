Police log

TUESDAY

-10:41 p.m.: trespassing. Police responded to trespassing in the 200 block of South Miami Avenue.

-9:18 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-3:03 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 1000 block of North Main Avenue.

-10:43 a.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the Sidney area.

-10:29 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-9:27 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 500 block of Franklin Avenue.

-12:20 a.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue.

Crashes

Steven E. Paulus, 21, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 17 at 8:41 p.m.

Paulus attempted to stop at a red light on Campbell Road when he slid on ice, drove off the roadway and struck a pole and a fire hydrant. Paulus and his passenger had possible injuries but were not evaluated by EMS personnel.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

