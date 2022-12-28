Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:34 p.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 2000 block of Fair Road.

-12 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Center.

-7:32 a.m.: breaking and entering. Deputies and Botkins Police responded to a breaking and entering in the 16000 block of County Road 25A in Anna.

-4:05 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 16000 block of Kirkwood Road.

Crashes

Megan D. Coffin, 26, of Toledo, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:41 a.m.

Coffin was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when she drove off the road on the right, striking a speed limit sign and overturning. Coffin’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• Jonathan G. Gnanamanickam, 19, of Weston, Florida, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 2:04 a.m.

Gnanamanickam was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 and a semi-truck was stuck in the median. Gnanamanickam lost control and rear-ended the semi, then struck a guardrail. Gnanamanickam’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

• Zoe Ann Brown, 26, of Fenton, Michigan, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Friday at 10 a.m.

Brown was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when she drove off the roadway on the left and struck the median cable barrier.

• John S. Joseph, 58, of South Lyon, Michigan, was cited with speed limits after a four-vehicle crash on Friday at 9:18 a.m.

All vehicles were traveling southbound on Interstate 75. A vehicle owned by the Ohio Department of Public Safety with an unknown driver was in the left lane conducting traffic control with its emergency lights activated. Joseph rear-ended the vehicle, causing the vehicle to travel off the roadway and strike the median cable barrier. Joseph then crossed into the right lane and was struck by a semi-truck driven by Daniel Byrne, 66, of Navarre, Florida, and Aaron B. Voymas, 40, of Rochester, New York, rear-ended Byrne.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing and the driver was taken by Anna EMS to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries. Joseph’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing and his five passengers were taken by Botkins EMS to Wilson Health with possible injuries. Voymas’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing and he and his three passengers were taken by Wapakoneta EMS to Lima Memorial with possible and suspected minor injuries.

• Amir Ali, 47, of Cambridge, Ontario, Canada, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:10 a.m.

Ali was driving a semi-truck traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control, driving off the right side of the roadway and jackknifing.

• Erick K. Bundotich, 47, of Columbus, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Friday at 12:34 a.m.

Bundotich was driving a semi-truck traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he drove off the right side of the roadway, striking a fence.

• Neeraj Kumar, 28, of North York, Ontario, Canada, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Friday at 12:22 a.m.

Kumar was driving a semi-truck traveling southbound on Interstate 75 and jackknifed across both lanes.

• David Luther Pavey, 53, of Midland, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Friday at 12:20 a.m.

Pavey was driving a semi-truck traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he drove off the right side of the roadway and jackknifed.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:55 to 11:06 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

MONDAY

-8:15 to 11:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

