Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:24 p.m.: drugs. Deputies responded to drugs in the 500 block of Gearhart Road.

-10:17 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 1000 block of Wiles Road.

-9:41 a.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 300 block of Dorman Drive.

-7:55 a.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage at mile marker 93 on Interstate 75.

MONDAY

-4:20 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 8000 block of Cisco Road.

Village log

TUESDAY

-9:42 a.m.: assault. Jackson Center Police responded to an assault in the 100 block of Redbud Circle.

-8:12 a.m.: property damage. Anna EMS, Botkins Fire and Botkins Police responded to property damage at mile marker 104 on Interstate 75.

-5:54 a.m.: property damage. Botkins Police responded to property damage in the area of State Street and Main Street.

Crashes

• Parajmit Singh, 56, of Belle River, Ontario, Canada, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 7:18 p.m.

Singh was driving a semi-truck traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control and drove off the right side of the roadway, striking a fence and driving into a creek. Singh’s vehicle was towed by Tops Towing.

• Abdulkadir Nur Mohamed, 39, of Gahanna, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 7:06 p.m.

Mohamed was driving a semi-truck traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control, drove off the left side of the roadway and jackknifed. Mohamed’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

• Aaron Thomas Vance, 22, of Huber Heights, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 4:27 p.m.

Vance was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control and struck the median cable barrier. Vance’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 3:55 p.m.

Matthew Thomas Fuerst, 42, of Minster, was traveling southbound on state Route 66 when he slid off the roadway and struck a utility pole. Fuerst’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• Jacob D. Hemsworth, 24, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 3:30 p.m.

Hemsworth was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control, driving off the left side of the roadway and striking the median cable barrier.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 2 p.m.

John Ashman, 68, of Livonia, Michigan, was stopped in traffic traveling southbound on Interstate 75 and James Leonard, 35, of Riverdale, Michigan, was behind him and struck him. Both vehicles were towed by Mayse’s Towing and Ashman had suspected minor injuries but was not evaluated by EMS personnel.

• Darryl William Ross, 37, of Redford, Michigan, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 12:24 p.m.

Ross was driving a semi-truck traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he drove off the roadway and struck the median cable barrier. Ross’s vehicle was towed by Mayse’s Towing.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 10:55 a.m.

Brian Crim, 46, of Sidney, was driving a snow plow traveling southbound on Interstate 75 on the shoulder when he struck the guardrail. The plow did not have any damage.

• Tresor Hodari, 29, of Aurora, Colorado, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 10:26 a.m.

Hodari was driving a semi-truck traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control, jackknifed, and struck the median cable barrier. Hodari’s vehicle was towed by Mayse’s Towing.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 10:10 a.m.

Katlyn A. Russell, 35, of Anna, was traveling southbound on state Route 29 and Andrew J. Shrader, 27, of Franklin, was behind her. Russell lost control when she struck a snow drift and began spinning, and Shrader struck her when he tried to go around. Russell’s vehicle was towed by Mayse’s Towing.

• Rudy Joe Bohinc, 65, of Springboro, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 9:26 a.m.

Bohinc was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he approached stopped traffic. He was unable to stop and struck a semi-truck driven by Brian K. Hosier, 59, of Springfield, and a concrete barrier on the left side of the roadway.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 8:55 a.m.

Both vehicles were traveling southbound on Interstate 75. Abdirahman Dahir Hassan, 33, of Columbus, was driving a semi-truck and started sliding and jackknifed in the roadway. Nicole Marie Erb, 29, of Lima, couldn’t avoid Hassan and struck the median cable barrier then Hassan. Erb’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing and Hassan’s vehicle was towed by Miller’s Towing.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 8:46 a.m.

Frederic Ivenet, 32, of Orlando, Florida, and John D. Gardner, 32, of Floyds Knobs, Indiana, were driving semi-trucks and traveling side-by-side southbound on Interstate 75 when Ivenet’s trailer traveled into the other lane and struck Gardner.

• Marcus L. McClure, 42, of Englewood, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 6:08 a.m.

McClure was entering onto Interstate 75 northbound from Fair Road when he lost control and traveled off the right side of the roadway, striking a guardrail. McClure’s vehicle was towed by Englewood Truck Towing. McClure had possible injuries but was not evaluated by EMS personnel.

• Lonzel A. D. Johnson III, 28, of Springboro, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 2:09 a.m.

Johnson was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control and crashed into the median guardrail. Johnson’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• Kyaw Tun, 34, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 1:16 a.m.

Tun was driving a semi-truck traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control and jackknifed. Tun’s vehicle was towed by Mayse’s Towing.

• Jagmeet S. Bhullar, 27, of Brampton, Ontario, Canada, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 1:04 a.m.

Bhullar was driving a semi-truck traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he lost control and jackknifed.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 12:33 a.m.

Stephen Miles Baldwin, 51, of Gainesville, Georgia, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he braked due to a jackknifed semi-truck which caused him to lose control and strike Rayburn A. Cagle, 64, of Sevierville, Tennessee.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 23 at 12 a.m.

Alen Sabah-Younis Osachi, 40, of Sterling Heights, Michigan, was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 when he jackknifed and struck the median cable barrier. Osachi’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 22 at 10:01 p.m.

Kellie Ann Shoffner, 52, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on Mason Road when she slid through the stop sign at the intersection of Pasco Montra Road and struck a guardrail.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-4:31 a.m. to 2:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell