Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-12:19 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the area of Dawson Road and Houston Road.

WEDNESDAY

-8:58 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 16000 block of County Road 25A in Anna.

Village log

THURSDAY

-12:50 p.m.: threats. Jackson Center Police responded to threats in the 19000 block of state Route 274.

WEDNESDAY

-3:17 p.m.: suspicious person. Jackson Center Police responded to a suspicious person in the 200 block of James Street.

Crashes

Kyle Wayne Rasawehr, 29, of Wapakoneta, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 30 at 8:58 p.m.

Rasawehr was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when the trailer he was pulling became unhitched and struck his vehicle, causing him to drive off the left side of the roadway and overturn. Rasawehr’s vehicle was towed by Mayse’s Towing.

• Robert Lee Murphy, 39, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 29 at 6:15 p.m.

Both vehicles were traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when Murphy rear-ended Carlos Morua-Puente, 17, of Dayton. Murphy drove off the left side of the roadway and struck the median cable barrier and Morua-Puente drove partially off the left side of the roadway and came to rest in the left lane. Murphy’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing. Murphy, Murphy’s passenger, and one of Morua-Puente’s passengers were evaluated by Sidney EMS with suspected minor injuries.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-8:10 a.m. to 1:24 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

