Police log

MONDAY

-6:05 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the area of South Vandemark Road and Fair Road.

-4:30 a.m.: warrant. Lucas Taperia, 28, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:16 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of North Walnut Avenue.

SUNDAY

-9:16 p.m.: warrant. Jeremy Todd Treon, 50, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:17 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 2000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-4 p.m.: warrant. Lawrence Walter Thompson Daniel, 30, of New Albany, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:16 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 1000 block of Kenwood Drive.

-4:52 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 700 block of Kathy Avenue.

-3:06 a.m.: crime in progress. Jace Alan James Chamberlin, 23, of Toledo, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

-2:31 a.m.: burglary. Police responded to a burglary in progress in the 500 block of West North Street.

-2:15 a.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 600 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-1:05 a.m.: intoxicated subject. Police responded to an intoxicated person in the 1000 block of Spruce Avenue.

SATURDAY

-10:26 p.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 600 block of Mires Lane.

-6:28 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-4:55 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 600 block of Fulton Street.

-1:34 p.m.: crime in progress. Gregory Allen Harriger, 45, of Sidney, was arrested for criminal damaging/endangering.

-1:17 p.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the 400 block of East Court Street.

-1:14 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 400 block of East South Street.

-12:57 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-10:45 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded to trespassing in the 400 block of East Court Street.

-10:30 a.m.: crime in progress. Bradley A. Darling, 46, of Bellefontaine, was arrested for aggravated menacing.

-5:17 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of South West Avenue.

-4:50 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 900 block of Michigan Street.

-3:44 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded to trespassing in the 900 block of Childrens Home Road.

FRIDAY

-9:49 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Cedarbrook Place.

-9:47 p.m.: crime in progress. Arianna N. Sandifer, 22, of Fonde, Kentucky, was arrested for domestic violence.

-8:39 p.m.: threats. Police received a report of threats at the police station on West Court Street.

-8:31 p.m.: intoxicated driver. Police responded to an intoxicated driver in the 400 block of East Court Street.

-5:23 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 400 block of East Court Street.

-4:51 p.m.: warrant. Kenneth A. Barlow, 42, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:25 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 800 block of Broadway Avenue.

-3:52 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the 800 block of Broadway Avenue.

-3:42 p.m.: warrant. Keesha Dawn Powers, 31, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:46 p.m.: summons. Shane Lee Britt, 44, of Sidney, was given a summons to appear in court.

-12:33 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-12:26 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of Ironwood Drive.

-11:54 a.m.: assault. Police responded to a past assault in the 600 block of Michigan Street.

-11:48 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-19:29 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 500 block of Johnston Drive.

-6:08 a.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 600 block of Broadway Avenue.

Crashes

Jayce Alexander Kirk, 17, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 4:55 p.m.

Kirk was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Fulton Street and Brooklyn Avenue and Adrianna Rosemas Ward, 28, of Sidney, was behind him. Kirk began to move in reverse and struck Ward.

• Logan Lee Schutte, 26, of Sidney, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 11:48 a.m.

Rebecca Olivia Ambos, 19, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on Michigan Street and began to slow to a stop. Schutte was behind her and rear-ended her. Ambos had suspected minor injuries but was not evaluated by EMS personnel.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

