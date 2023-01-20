Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:38 p.m.: trespassing. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of North Miami Avenue.

-10:46 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Campbell Road and South Wilkinson Avenue.

-6:12 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-5:54 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 400 block of Oakleaf Court.

-2:46 p.m.: warrant. Heather S. Juarez, 37, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:25 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Ash Place.

-1:35 p.m.: warrant. Jadien Bailey Lindsey, 25, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-1:13 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 800 block of Clinton Avenue.

-11:06 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 700 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

-7:28 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the 700 block of Campbell Road.

-1 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of West Hoewisher Road.

TUESDAY

-4:11 p.m.: recovered property. Police recovered stolen property or a vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:26 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 700 block of North West Avenue.

-1:19 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Wapakoneta Avenue and West Russell Road.

-11:44 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 100 block of West Poplar Street.

-10:47 a.m.: counterfeiting. Police responded to counterfeit money in the 100 block of West Court Street.

Crashes

Nylah Elizabeth Houts, 18, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 10:46 p.m.

Houts was traveling eastbound on Campbell Road when she struck a parked car owned by Timothy Artemas Minnich, of Anna. Houts’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing and Minnich’s car was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 6:12 p.m.

Annette Renee Shuster, 60, of Kettlersville, pulled out of an alley to travel eastbound on West Court Street and Sophia Lee Ann Pratt, 20, of Sidney, pulled out of a private driveway to go westbound on West Court Street at the same time, causing a collision. Neither party was cited due to the position of the vehicles and the stories of both drivers. Shuster’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing and Pratt’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

• Shannon M. Cook, 33, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 7:28 a.m.

Cook was traveling eastbound on Campbell Road when she ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Cook was taken to Wilson Health by Sidney EMS with suspected minor injuries and her vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:59 a.m.

A vehicle driven by an unknown driver was traveling southbound on Linden Avenue when the driver left the roadway to the left and struck a utility pole, causing the pole to break in half and hang over a residence. The driver then fled the scene.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 1:19 p.m.

Brice T. Roessner, 54, of Anna, was traveling southbound on County Road 25A and entered the intersection of West Russell Road. Codie Lee Scholl, 26, of Sidney, was traveling westbound on West Russell Road and also entered the intersection, colliding with Roessner. Both parties said they had a green light. Roessner’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing, and Scholl’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

• Melissa Renee Bell, 53, of Quincy, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 6:54 a.m.

Bell was driving a school bus traveling westbound on Ruth Street when she hit a parked vehicle’s side mirror, owned by Kenneth Clegg, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-4:05 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

TUESDAY

-12:12 a.m. to 9:27 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-5:13 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

MONDAY

-7:32 a.m. to 10:25 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

Jan. 15

-12:08 a.m. to 7:21 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-1:16 p.m.: odor investigation. Crews responded to one call.

Jan. 14

-2:54 a.m. to 10:49 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

-2:57 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to one call.

-2:02 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Jan. 13

-7:17 a.m. to 11:15 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-7:56 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

Jan. 12

-11:26 a.m. to 11:39 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell