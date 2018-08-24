Senior Center to hold fall fundraiser

SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County held its monthly carry-in meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, with the main entrée provided by Ohio Living.

Duane Francis, interim CEO at Wilson Health, thanked the Senior Center for inviting him as a guest to the luncheon. He is excited to be at Wilson Health, and has enjoyed learning about Sidney and the surrounding area, he said.

The monthly Milestone Raffle winner was Jan Bruns.

Entertainment was provided by Annette Paulus and three of her alpacas. Paulus told guests a lot about her animals and what they eat. She also invited everyone to her farm for National Alpaca Farm Day.

This even will take place on Saturday, Sept. 29, at Count Your Blessings Farm, 680 Doorley Road.

A fall fundraiser will be held on Friday, Oct. 26, at the Senior Center.

For questions or more information on either of these events, call Director Eileen Wiseman at 492-5266.