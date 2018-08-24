VFW to host golf outing

CELINA — District Two of the VFW Department of Ohio will sponsor a golf outing gala on Saturday, Sept. 22, at Celina Lynx Golf Course.

Open to all golfers (veterans and general public), this annual outing is available to the first 50 teams to get their entry form sent in.

Eligibility includes a $200 team entry fee to be paid with entry form. Entry forms are available at Pro Shops in the area. The entry deadline is Saturday, Sept. 1.

The Annual District Two Outing is a scramble event with tee times in both the morning and afternoon. The entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch and two beverage tickets per person.

Team prizes are awards of $500, $300, and $100. As of now, the extensive list of door prizes includes over 40 free rounds of golf at local courses, $50 dinner at Celina Highmarks, UPS Store printing, sports cooler (Celina Ace Hardware), 25-foot tape measures, and dozens of golf balls. More items will be added.

A pair of special raffles will take place, with a prize of a set of Cobra irons and an OSU golf bag. Combined value of all awards, door prizes, and raffles is over $3,700.

For more information, contact Tom Leininger, event coordinator, at 419-305-2564, or tleininger@sigmarep.com.