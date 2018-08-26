Nursing scholarships awarded

SIDNEY — Local college students pursuing Registered Nursing degrees have received scholarships through funds at the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

The Foundation administers the Betty Lee Riggs Hughes Nursing Scholarship Fund, Catherine Moloney Nursing Scholarship Fund and the William and Bonnie Swonger Scholarship Fund.

The Betty Lee Riggs Hughes Nursing Scholarship Fund was established by Betty and Wilbur Hughes. Betty’s hope is that recipients of the scholarship will pursue the nursing profession with dedication, commitment, sincerity, desire and excitement.

Maddison Brandewie, a Fort Loramie graduate, received the $1,000 Betty Lee Riggs Hughes Nursing award toward her studies at the University of Toledo. Maddison is the daughter of Jerry and Stacey Brandewie.

The Catherine Moloney Nursing Scholarship was established in memory of the late Wilson Memorial Hospital surgery nurse.

For 2018, Kelsey Rossman, of Sidney, will receive the Moloney Scholarship. She is the daughter of Nancy Rossman and is attending Capital University.

The William and Bonnie Swonger Scholarship Fund presented four $1,000 scholarships.

Recipients include Angelina DiLullo, of Hardin-Houston, daughter of Michelle DiLullo, who will attend Ball State University; Jayon Golden, of Sidney, daughter Nish Golden, who attends the Edison State Community College; Alexis Vehorn, a Botkins High School graduate, daughter of Ernie and Teri Vehorn, who is a student at The Ohio State University; and Hailey Wick, a graduate of Lehman Catholic High School, daughter of Lori Frye and Mike Wick, who will be attending the University of Cincinnati.

Online applications are available through The Community Foundation website at www.commfoun.com after Jan. 1 each year.