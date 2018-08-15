Shrine hosts Summer Day with the Saints

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics hosted over 30 children for their Summer Day with the Saints on Thursday, Aug. 9. This was an opportunity for children to learn more about the communion of saints through prayer, activities, and crafts. The day began with morning prayer in the relic chapel and ended with lunch.

Activities for the day included paper flower making and rosary book decorating, through which the children discovered the witness of St. Rose of Lima and St. Dominic. The children also learned about St. Stephan’s martyrdom with a water balloon toss and St. Christopher’s story with a game of “Jump the River.” Other activities included making cards for elderly loved ones and God’s eyes to learn about St. Jeanne Jugan and St. Kateri. The day also included a saint walk, where children prayed with and learned about popular saints for their local community.

“The mission of the event was to bring youth in contact with their spiritual ancestors and Christian role models through fun and engaging activities. It was so popular that, unfortunately, we were unable to accommodate all who wanted to participate” said Matthew Hess, director of Hospitality & Ministry. “We plan to expand this program next summer so that the spiritual legacy of the saints can be passed down to more youth.”

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.