Loss of a Spouse program begins Monday

FORT LORAMIE — A Loss of a Spouse program will begin Monday, Aug. 27, at St. Mike’s Place in Fort Loramie. The program will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The program is open to anyone whose spouse has died and feel they would benefit from an evening of prayer and education as you grieve.

Adults of any or no faith are invited to attend the program, which includes a 2018 video, program guide and question/answer time led by past Griefshare participants who have also journeyed along the path of mourning a spouse’s death. Participants do not need to speak and are welcome to participate just by listening. There is no charge for the program and you do not need to preregister.

St. Mike’s Place is located between Fort Loramie Elementary School and the parish office center at the intersection of Elm and Middle streets, it is handicapped accessible with a ramp up the front entrance and parking is available behind the parish office and in the elementary school parking lot.

For more information, call Rose Meyer at the parish office 937 295-2891 or call or text Bobby Bender 614 571-1223. Anyone who doesn’t come alone, may bring an adult family member or friend.