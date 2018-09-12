Heritage Day Celebration planned for Sept. 23

MARIA STEIN – On Sept. 23, the Maria Stein Shrine will host the third annual Heritage Day Celebration from 1 to 5 p.m. The family friendly event offers free activities including quilt and tractors shows, a juggler and weaver, youth games and crafts, Shrine scavenger hunt with prizes, pie baking contest and auction, gift basket raffle and Relic Chapel presentations. Free live music from Danny Schneible (1pm-3pm) and from Mike Koesters, Luke Fullenkamp and Keith Homan (3 to 5 p.m.). Other activities include the popular Sweet Tooth Booth, balloon animals, face painting and ice cream!

Romer’s Chicken dinners are available (pre-sale only until Sept. 13) for $7 with pick up at the Shrine driveway 4 to 5:30 p.m. Burgers, sausage patties and hotdogs are also available at the event.

Raffle tickets are on sale now at the Shrine and are also available the day of the event. A $1,000 grand prize winner will be drawn the day of the event and one $50 prize winner will be drawn weekly for 52 weeks.

The Heritage Day Celebration is held each year to raise funds for the operation of the Maria Stein Shrine. The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.