Catholic Social Services event to feature wide range of entertainment

SIDNEY — Concert of Caring, a fundraising event benefiting the Sidney Office of Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, at Lehman Catholic High School in Sidney.

Entertainment for the fifth annual Concert of Caring includes the Cincinnati Steel Ensemble, guitarist Danny Schneible and the Dayton-based band This Side Up.

Admission to the event is $50 per person and includes reserved table seating, open bar (beer and wine), dinner, entertainment, and the chance to bid on a variety of silent auction items donated by businesses, individuals and local artisans.

Bishop Joseph Binzer of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati will celebrate the Catholic Mass for event attendees in the Lehman Chapel at 5 p.m.

The event begins at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour and music by the Cincinnati Steel Ensemble, a 13-piece steel pan band directed by Michael Wendeln. Wendeln is a native of Piqua and a 1999 graduate of Lehman Catholic.

Dinner will follow at 7 p.m., catered by The Spot restaurant and accompanied by local guitarist Danny Schneible. The featured band – This Side Up – will take the stage from 8 to 11 p.m. to provide a variety of music for dancing and high-energy fun.