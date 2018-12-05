Breakfast with Santa planned

PLATTSVILLE — GreenView UCC in Plattsville will host “Breakfast with Santa” on Saturday, Dec. 8, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. for kids from 1-100!

The church will hold an all-you-can-eat breakfast with pancakes, biscuits and gravy, bacon, scrambled eggs and fruit. Pictures with Santa will be available from 8 to 10 a.m. Activities for the kids include coloring books and ornament crafts.

This event will be at The Center on Leatherwood Creek Road located across the road from the church.

Presale tickets are available at GreenView UCC and BB Ag-Vantages. Tickets will also be available to the door Saturday.