‘Building the City of God’ program planned

SIDNEY — “Building the City of God” is the topic for a day of reflection and prayer inspiring action and fellowship for members of the Sidney and St. Marys Deaneries.

The event will be held Saturday, April 13, from 9:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Holy Angels School, 120 E. Water St., Sidney.

The day’s events will include keynote speaker Sister Joyce Zimmerman, C.PP.S.; examples of current services projects from the parishes in the Sidney and St. Marys Deaneries; opportunities to learn and share ideas for service ministries; testimonials from recipients of the fruits of the congregation’s labor; and the opportunity to work on service projects.

Lunch will be provided. A freewill donation will be accepted.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Judy Zimmerman, puffzimm@hotmail.com or 937-638-2733 by April 5.

The program is sponsored the Outreach Committee of Holy Angels Parish and the Catholic Social Action Office.