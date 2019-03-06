Fish Fries set at St. Mary Church

PIQUA — The first of six Lenten fish fries at St. Mary Church at 503 W. North St. (inside Piqua Catholic School) in Piqua will be held Friday, March 8, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Dinner consists of all the fish you can eat along with french fries or macaroni and cheese, cole slaw or applesauce, roll, and coffee. Baked fish will also be available. Desserts and soft drinks are sold a-la-carte.

Prices are: $8 for adults; $7 for seniors; $6 for children 12 and under. Carry outs are also available for $7. The school is handicap accessible.