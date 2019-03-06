Health Ministries Program to host event

DAYTON — The Health Ministries Program of Premier Health is hosting the program “House of Worship and Community Safety in Today’s Environment” on March 22, 2019. Assisting with support for the program is the Dayton Police Department, Miami Valley Crime Prevention Association, Ohio Crime Prevention Association, and United Against Violence. The event will be held at Church of the Ascension, 2025 Woodman Drive, Kettering.

It is important for faith communities, other community groups and individuals to partner with first responders to develop and improve awareness in order to act to prevent crime and address emergency situations. This program will discuss these issues and the resources available to assist those in the community as applied within their setting.

This workshop is designed for faith community nurses, health ministers, clergy and staff and any others with an interest in public safety as it relates to communities of faith.

This course provided 3.3 contact hours.

Registration is required – deadline is March 15, 2019. For more information contact the Health Ministries Program at 937-227-9454 or mlrandall@premierhealth.com.