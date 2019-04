SIDNEY — World Missions for Christ, 231 Doering St., will conduct Easter Sunday services at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Following the 10 a.m. service and Sunday school, there will be an Easter egg hunt for children. Teens are invited to attend Sunday school and then help hide the eggs before the younger children hunt for them.

Congregants and others are welcome to donate colored, hard-boiled eggs and plastic eggs for the hunt. Donations of eggs should be taken to the 10 a.m. service.