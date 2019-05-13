Kaufman named associate pastor

SIDNEY — Mark Kaufman, former financial development director at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, has accepted the position of associate pastor at Connection Point First Church of God. Though no longer employed at the YMCA, Kaufman believes in its mission and continues to volunteer there. Kaufman has attended Connection Point for 21 years and has felt the calling on his life for some time now.

“I felt the call to vocational ministry eight to 10 years ago. I had been involved with ministry – small groups, church Board and Council, Sunday School teacher and more – since becoming a Christian. Additionally, I had several opportunities to share God’s Word with the church on Sunday mornings and became very involved in the Greater Sidney Area Emmaus Community, and was hearing God’s call on my life more and more. However, I let fear and uncertainty overcome the confidence and hope I should have had in Jesus,” said Kaufman.

With his primary duties in the realm of missions, Kaufman looks forward to the variety that encompasses. Connection Point, formerly First Church of God is focused on connecting within the church, in the community, and beyond.

“My primary areas of focus will be on Connecting and Missions. Our mission at Connection Point Church is “Connecting people to God, to others and to the Church.” So, the area of Connecting is everything from making sure guests feel welcome and helping newer members plug into ministries of the church to helping new Christ Followers understand what a life of faith in Christ is and how to live it out. It also covers ways for people to connect with each other and to God through small groups, Bible and Discipleship studies,” said Kaufman.

“Missions covers local missions – Acts of Random Kindness and Service Saturdays to statewide and national missions as well as supporting international missionaries. A highlight of Connection Point’s ministry is a mission’s trip to the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota this summer,” he said.

Kaufman will also be responsible for helping the rest of the pastoral staff in the daily duties of the church and outreach such as hospital and shut-in visitation.

“We are excited to have Mark on board as our Associate Pastor. He is a valuable asset as we continue to grow and reach more people for Christ,” said Pastor Allen Leach, senior pastor of Connection Point.

Kaufman looks forward to connecting with the people on a deeper level and helping them to find their way in the church and in their life with Christ.

“Jesus tells us our mission in life is to give and serve. My wife, Deb, and I are eager to apply this call on our lives to giving and serving Connection Point and all of Sidney and beyond in new and exciting ways,” said Kaufman.

Mark Kaufman, new associate pastor at Connection Point First Church of God, 1510 Campbell Road, takes notes before an upcoming service. In addition to his duties overseeing missions, Kaufman looks forward to getting to know the members of the church on a deeper level.

By Paula Frew For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

