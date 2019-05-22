SIDNEY — Russell Road Church will host “A Night of Worship with Mark Bishop” on Friday, May 31, at 7 p.m. at the church.

Bishop’s musical roots go back to summer evenings in Kentucky, singing on the front porch with his family. The Bishop family formed a musical foundation that led them to gospel music. The Bishops enjoyed success across all outlets, with 27 national Top-40 songs, including 12 Top 5 songs and three No. 1 songs. The group received numerous awards and accolades from their fans and peers, and appeared on national TV programs.

Bishop began his solo career in 2002 and has been honored with multiple nominations and awards in a broad range of categories from leading gospel music publications and organizations. He has been invited to perform on the main stage of the National Quartet Convention.

A love offering will be taken for Bishop.

The church is located at 340 W. Russell Road.