4-Day crusade begins July 10

SIDNEY — A four-day crusade will be held July 10-13, at 6:30 p.m. at Humphrey Park in Sidney.

The theme for the event is “Be in Time Before the End of Time.”

Crusade leaders are Pastor Howard Daniel of the Upper Room Christian Center, Meriden, Connecticut, Pastor Steve Saucer of Restoration Church of Jesus Christ, Dayton, Pastor Willie McGhee and Overseer Almeda Warren.

In addition to the evening crusade, there will also be a lunch and learn Thursday and Friday at noon. The program is open to the public.

Host churches for the revival are Bread of Heaven Ministries, Dayton, and House of Prayer, Sidney.