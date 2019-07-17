St. John’s Church plans bike rodeo

SIDNEY — St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., will be hosting a bike rodeo Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to noon.

“We noticed a lot of kids and adults riding their bikes around the neighborhood by the church,” said Cody Blust, youth and family director at the church. “Interim Pastor Bob Aikins came to me and asked me to set up a bicycle safety day for children and adults.”

The bike safety day will include inspection and registration of the bicycles by professionals, said Blust.

“Sidney Police Officer Bryce Stewart will be conducting an obstacle course for street safety when riding a bicycle,” said Blust. “Carl Cartwright from Carty’s Bike Shop will be inspecting the bikes.”

Blust said each child that finishes the obstacle course will be given a ticket for a drawing the church has planned. A bike and riding supplies will be given away. The obstacle course is for children 12 and under, he said.

There will also be a drawing for gift cards in a Taste of Sidney basket, he said.

“We encourage adults to come out and learn about bike safety also,” said Blust.

The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department has donated bicycle helmets for children who do not have one.

“We also have some donations of bicycles to give a child who who has an unsafe bike or doesn’t have one to ride themselves” said Blust.

Blust said this is a way for the church to reach out to the Sidney community.

“We more than just ‘the church across from Chilly Jilly’s,’” he said.

If it rains, said Blust, the event will be rescheduled. It will be posted on the church’s Facebook account — https://www.facebook.com/sidneystjohns/ — if the event is postponed.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

