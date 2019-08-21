Church celebrates 155th anniversary

SIDNEY — Activities are planned for the upcoming 155th anniversary celebration of the Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 606 Park St., Sidney, Ohio.

On Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m., the Annual Bessie M. Freeling Empowerment Tea will be hosted by the Women’s Ministry and held at the Countryside Commons Senior Complex, 890 Countryside Lane, Sidney. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, services will be held all day at the Church, 606 Park St., Sidney, beginning with church school at 9:30 a.m. The Historical Mount Carmel Baptist Church Family of Cincinnati, with their pastor, the Rev. Ashton G. Allen, will be the guests at 4 p.m. for the culmination of this week-end’s services.

The Rev. David D. Wynn and the Mount Vernon congregation invite members of the community to join them in celebrating 155 years of faithfulness in praise and worship of God. For further information, call 937-489-9214.