Beatitudes Bible study planned

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics is currently accepting registrations for a Beatitudes Bible Study starting Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. The five-week program is $25 per person and includes a study guide.

Martha and Mary had their own ideas, each taking their own position before Jesus in Luke 10. Martha was busy doing, Mary sat at Jesus’ feet BEING. “Martha, burdened with much serving, came to him and said, “Lord, do you not care that my sister has left me by myself to do the serving? Tell her to help me.” The Lord said to her in reply, “Martha, Martha, you are anxious and worried about many things. There is need of only one thing. Mary has chosen the better part and it will not be taken from her.”” (vs. 40-42)

Registrations must be completed by Sept. 24 and can be done online at mariasteinshrine.org. Space is limited, so reserve a spot today.

