Bernard to speak at Shrine

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine will host a special dinner and presentation by Dr. Allen Bernard titled “Lost Treasures of Granville & Marion Townships” on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019.

Bernard, a Mercer County native, now resident of Cincinnati, is a historical researcher, writer, architectural preservationist, and interpreter of local history. A retired school administrator and university professor, he has traveled widely and is an avid collector of books and prints. He is the author of numerous publications relating to historic preservation, genealogy and two recent books: Lost Treasures of Granville and Marion Townships, and The Measured Mile, Remembering the Main Street of St. Henry, Ohio 1947-1960.

Southern Mercer County has a quantity of cultural and architectural treasures relating to the 19th century migration to this area by German immigrants but also by Native-Americans as well as African -Americans. This presentation will present views of lost structures, sites and artifacts that have defined the culture of this region including a description of their qualities. Additional emphasis will focus upon remaining endangered sites and cultural resources that need and deserve preservation.

The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Shrine’s newly renovated “Upper Room” with dinner and drinks by Bella’s Italian Grille. The presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person and available on the Shrine’s website mariasteinshrine.org or by calling Matt Hess at 419-925-4532. Space is limited.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.