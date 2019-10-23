Brunch buffet planned

NEEW BREMEN — A brunch buffet to benefit Radio Maria will be held Sunday, Nov. 3, at Speedway Lanes 455 N. Herman St., New Bremen, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The breakfast buffet will include made-to-order omelets, Belgian waffles, eggs Benedict,scrambled eggs, French toast, pancakes, sweet rolls, fresh fruit, fried potatoes, fried chicken biscuits and gravy, bacon, sausage, roast beef, mashed potatoes and assorted vegetables and more.

Lunch items will be available after 10 a.m.

Meals are $9.99 for adults, $5.99 for ages 3-10, and no charge for ages 2 and under.

Proceeds from the Brunch Buffet will benefit Radio Maria, a non-profit organization that operates solely on the support of its listeners and is operated by volunteers dedicated to bringing a “Christian voice to your home.”

Radio Maria WHJM 88.7FM is located at 191 E. Fourth St., Minster.