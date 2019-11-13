Church plans annual supper

ANNA — The Anna United Methodist Church will be holding their annual Ham and Turkey Supper Saturday, Nov. 16, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in the church’s Fellowship Hall.

The menu will consist of ham, turkey, homemade dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, rolls, green beans, corn, salad, and choice of desserts. Price for each meal will be $10 for adults and $3.50 for children 12 and under.

For further information please contact the church office by calling 937-394-2441 or at www.annaumc.org.

Anna United Methodist Church is located at 201 W. North St.. Everyone is welcome.