Wagners IGA hosts November raffle drawing

MARIA STEIN – On Tuesday, Nov. 26, Wagner’s IGA hosted the Maria Stein Shrine Heritage Day Celebration Monthly Raffle Drawing for November.

Wally Wagner, store owner, and Stephanie Heitkamp, Deli manager, drew the winning $100 ticket, belonging to Esther Eyink. of Chickasaw. A video of the drawing can be found on the Shrine’s Facebook and Instagram pages.

Wagner’s IGA is a long-time Shrine supporter and Heritage Day Celebration sponsor. They also generously donated oranges for the Shrine’s upcoming children’s St. Nicholas Celebration on Dec. 7, 2019.

The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. To learn more about the monthly drawings and to purchase tickets, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org, email Diana Russel at d.russell@mariasteinshrine.org or call 419-925-4532.