Community Orchestra to perform concerts

SIDNEY – The Upper Valley Community Orchestra will perform a Christmas concert on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. in St. John’s Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., and on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. at the Sidney Historic Theater, 1208 W. Poplar St.

“We will be giving our fourth annual Christmas concert this year,” said Upper Valley Community Orchestra Conductor John Streb. “The theme for our concert this year is ‘Our Musical Gifts’ because not only are we giving the gift of music, but we are giving gifts to families in need.”\

“This year we are performing a second concert on Tuesday to benefit the Alpha Center of Sidney. We will be collecting new toys at the entrances of both concerts for the families of the Alpha Center.” Selections will include, ‘Parade of the Wooden Soldiers,’ ‘Sleigh Ride,’ ‘Christmas Eve/Sarajevo’ and ‘White Christmas.’ Maureen Joines will be leading the audience in a wonderful sing-along of favorite carols and we will perform an arrangement of Silent Night featuring a Horn trio of Jill Hanke, Annie Shilt and Alex Blosser,” he said.

The UVCO was established in 2016 and includes musicians from all of Shelby County and surrounding areas. Many of our musicians are local high school students from various county schools.

Musicians performing in the concert includes:

Violin I: Taylor Bisbee, Cindy Gardner, Rachel Lewis, Graham Milligan, Damion Phillis, Paul Topalov and Nobel Zhou

Violin II: Katie Butts, Joyce Jacoby, Deb Mertz, Jeff Overhaulser, Mark Schwarzman and Michelle Wilkin

Viola: Michele Fox, Kendra Krouskop-Smith and Jayce Lovett

Cello : Lea Baldwin, Jane Freytag, Jan Geuy, Kim Luebke, Elli Pistone and Rachel Trudeau

String Bass: Dustin Drill, Ethan Napier, Johnathan Neville, Tyler Overholser, Franklin Streb, Avery Voress and Aubrey West

Guitar: Mark Schwarzman

Flute: Beth Bailey, Jane Bailey, Diana Blackford and Abby Goines

Piccolo: Beth Bailey

Oboe: Stacy Morris, English Horn and Stacy Morris

Clarinet: Elizabeth Allenbaugh, Laura Brady and Teckla Dando

Bassoon: Devan O’Connell and Amanda Yoh

Horn: Alex Blosser, Jill Hanke and Annie Shilt

Trumpet: Jonathan Millhouse, Izaiah Steenrod and Nathan Streb

Trombone: Bob Schroerlucke, Devan Wiford and Justin Yoh

Tuba: Andy Hite

Percussion: Hunter Croft, Maureen Joines, Rick Lunz and Rick Reiss

Keyboard instruments: Kathy Streb