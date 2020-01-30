20/20 – A year of greater vision

When I think of this New Year we have just embarked on I keep hearing a song in my head over and over, “I can see clearly now the rain is gone.”

I love wearing my glasses – you will rarely find me without them! They are my favorite accessory! I believe many people, even if they love their glasses as much as me, would say they’d love to have 20/20 vision. I mean, who wouldn’t want to see the world clearer? Or better yet, who wouldn’t want to see everything perfectly?

We all would like perfect vision. In our eyes and for our lives.

One of the most common questions we ask God is “What is my purpose?” Or “What would you like me to do in this or that situation?” In other words… W.W.J.D – What would Jesus do?

We want to know what God desires in any given moment for us.

We want clearer vision. But how do we get it? That is the million-dollar question!

And the answer is… wait for it…

We ask for it.

Possibly you’re thinking, “that sounds way too simple…”

And you’re right! But it’s also the truth!

In 1 Kings 3:7-9 we read…

“Now, Lord my God, you have made your servant king in place of my father David. But I am only a little child and do not know how to carry out my duties. Your servant is here among the people you have chosen, a great people, too numerous to count or number. So give your servant a discerning heart to govern your people and to distinguish between right and wrong.”

In these three verses we see King Solomon do two things.

Recognize the severity of his limitations

Asks God for help

When he recognizes his limitations, he comes face to face with the reality of who he is.

-I am only a child (I’m young – not necessarily in age but, “I’m new at this”)

-I do not know how to carry out my duties (I don’t have all the answers)

-There are more people to lead than I could count or number. (I am in over my head – anyone?)

Only when Solomon accepts where he is, not where he desires to be seen at, can he understand how desperately in need of God he is.

Solomon could have asked for anything. The Lord gave him that ability. For physical strength. Greater wealth.

But no… he asked for that which was of greater value.

He asked God for WISDOM!

In other words, he asked God for clearer vision!

There were limitations that kept Solomon from seeing what lie in front of him clearly.

We all have them. They may look different, but they are there.

How we respond to our “blind spots” will determine how clear we see our future.

Solomon wanted more. He didn’t want to settle for being a mediocre leader.

Nor did He think highly of himself because he was chosen.

He wanted more. He wanted all that God had.

God called him to this place and he wanted to make the most of it and do right by God in the process.

God honored Solomon’s genuine ask to see his situation clearer. To see his calling and purpose with discerning eyes.

James 1:5 says,

“If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you.”

So, look at your life.

Where are you? What are you doing?

Do you need direction? Do you need help?

How do you want to see your life and purpose in 2020?

“…You do not have because you do not ask God.” James 4:2b

My prayer is that your heart will sing “I can see clearly now the rain is gone” throughout 2020!

This is the year of greater vision!

Claim it!

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/01/web1_MayesKathryn.jpg

By Lt. Kathryn Mayes Your pastor speaks

The writer is a pastor and corps officer with the Salvation Army Sidney/Shelby County.

