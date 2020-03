FLETCHER — Hope Closet at Fletcher United Methodist Church, 205 S. Walnut St., will be giving away free prom dresses and suits to high school guys and girls Thursday, March 5, 6 to 8 p.m, Monday, March 9, 6 to 8pm, Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m. to noon, and Thursday, March 19, 6 to 8pm. No appointment is needed. For questions call the church off at 937-368-2470 Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.