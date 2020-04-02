Have you read any good books lately?

We are so fortunate in America to have access to so many books. Our libraries are full of them. I know of a library in Indiana that is slowly sinking into the ground because the engineer didn’t make provision for the weight of the books. This was certainly a great architectural miscalculation. Perhaps he should have read a little more on the topic of structural weight bearing considerations.

Agatha Christie’s books have sold an estimated two billion copies.

Children’s writer Theodor “Dr. Seuss” Geisel has sold in the hundreds of thousands of books with works like Green Eggs and Ham. Steven King, James Patterson and J.K. Rowling’s books are all on the best sellers lists of today’s top authors.

I became a fan of Christian inspirational writer, Max Lucado, back in the nineties. His works include, When God whispers your name, The applause of Heaven, Six hours one Friday, No wonder they call him the Savior, Traveling light, and In the grip of grace, to name a few. I have also enjoyed reading many of Dr. John Maxwell’s books on leadership. He is a sought after speaker in both the cooperate world and in church leadership circles too. His book, The 21 irrefutable laws of leadership, was considered a must read in the nineties for those with leadership responsibilities. Developing the leader within you and Developing the leaders around you, are also great reads.

It has been said that “leaders are readers” of course what one chooses to read is also important. Our minds are like computers garbage in garbage out. We should be careful what we read and digest into our minds.

Well, March 2020 has been the greatest time of uncertainty in our life time. We are now twenty years removed from “Y2K.” It turns out our computers didn’t freak-out over the extra zeros after all. More recently, 2,977 victims lost their lives during the terrorist attacks of 911. The lives lost in America due to Covid – 19 is projected to exceed that total. As of the time of my writing today, the US death-toll stands at 2,572. The economic effects caused by the virus are of great concern as well.

There are those that have always practiced social distancing, but most of us like people. It has been very difficult to stay away from each other. I have to concentrate to keep the six foot guideline. I guess the markers on the floor in some of our stores are for people like me. J

As the Pastor of a congregation in our community, I have had to adapt to some of our new temporary norms. I have missed the face to face communication and corporate gathering in our house of worship. I have thought how fortunate we are, that unlike the Spanish Flu Pandemic of 1918 when businesses and churches we closed for several weeks, we have technology. Our cell phones, computers, computer networks and Facebook have enabled us to reach even more people with the gospel of Christ.

God always paints every cloud with a silver lining. Corona virus has been no different.

Literal millions of people that do not regularly attend church have heard the message of salvation through Jesus during the last three weeks.

On the home front, we will likely see the most beautiful lawns and gardens this year as many of us have had a little more time to do home chores and projects. It has also been a good time to read those books we were talking about. Have you read any good books lately? Let me recommend one if I may, it’s the Bible. You may not know it but the Bible is the best-selling book of all time! Let me share an excerpt from the Bible with you today.

“Blessed are those whose way is blameless, who walk in the law of the LORD!

Blessed are those who keep his testimonies, who seek him with their whole heart,

who also do no wrong, but walk in his ways!

You have commanded your precepts to be kept diligently.

Oh that my ways may be steadfast in keeping your statutes!

Then I shall not be put to shame, having my eyes fixed on all your commandments.

I will praise you with an upright heart, when I learn your righteous rules.

I will keep your statutes; do not utterly forsake me!

How can a young man keep his way pure? By guarding it according to your word.

With my whole heart I seek you; let me not wander from your commandments! I have stored up your word in my heart, that I might not sin against you.

Blessed are you, O LORD; teach me your statutes!” Psalm 119: Verses 1 -12 ESV

You will discover in studying the Bible that you will begin to have faith over fear and hope over dread. Your relationships with other will begin to improve applying the information you that will find in the Holy Scriptures. The answers to life’s most perplexing questions are found in the Bible.

Best of all, when you read it you become acquainted with the author! This is a great time to spend time each day reading the Bible. Who knows, the next time someone asks; “have your read any good books lately?” You will have a great one to recommend!

By Pastor Rodney Reynolds Your Pastor Speaks

The writer is the senior pastor of Solid Rock Pentecostal Church of God, 2745 State Route 29 N., Sidney.

