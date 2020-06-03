Shrine names Langenderfer art show judge

MARIA STEIN – Tim Langenderfer has been named as the Maria Stein Shrine 10th Annual Art Show & Sale judge.

After earning a BFA from Ohio University in 1984, Langenderfer began his artistic career as an illustrator at a Dayton commercial art studio. In 1989, he began his freelance career creating illustration art for clients such as Anheuser Busch, Bath and Body Works, Coca-Cola, Dell, IBM, Procter & Gamble, and Delta Airlines. Under the pseudonym, Tim Stout, he illustrated for the Chicago Tribune, Forbes, Golf Magazine, and other national publications.

As an adjunct professor at the University of Dayton for over 20 years, Langenderfer taught illustration, drawing, advanced figure drawing and designed a new pilot class, Anatomy Drawing for Pre-Med Students. Langenderfer began a second career teaching at Lehman Catholic High School in Sidney, Ohio.

“Seeing the excitement expressed by a student who has developed a skill that they previously weren’t sure of has been fulfilling in a way I had not imagined,” he said.

Langenderfer is the current artist-in-residence at the Museum of Spiritual Art in Franklin, Ohio, and is the founding director of the MOSA Academy of Art. The academy provides skilled-based art instruction for high school students, art educators and adults.

Langenderfer’s work is included in the collections of The Athenaeum of Ohio, Coca-Cola Co., Christendom College, The Diocese of Covington, General Electric, The Museum of Spiritual Art and the University of Dayton.

The 2020 Maria Stein Art Show & Sale will be held June 26 to July 17 in the Gast Gallery, located on the second-floor of the Shrine and online. Each year 25 to 30 artists submit their original artwork for display and judging. Artwork is judged on specific criteria and applicants have the opportunity to win monetary prizes. The 2019 Best of Show was awarded to Phil Wood from Ft. Recovery.

The Shrine is grateful for the support of local businesses and donors who sponsor the event each year. For information regarding sponsorship opportunities, contact Diana Russell at 419-925-4532 or d.russell@mariasteinshrine.org.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.