Rosary processions planned

SIDNEY — Armor of God Rosary processions will be held at three churches as residents come together to pray for the nation.

Pariicipants will process from the church to the courthouse and then back to the church praying the rosary as they process. Each person should bring their rosary and any sign that conveys a pro-life statement.

Processions are planned for:

• Saturday, Aug. 1, 2 p.m. Holy Angels Catholic Church, Sidney, Ohio. Meet in front of the church

• Saturday, Aug. 15, 2 p.m. St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Troy, Ohio. Meet in front of the church.

For more information, call 419-852-0794.