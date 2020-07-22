Virtual cancer prayer service to be held

MARIA STEIN – The Shrine is pleased to be able to offer the St. Peregrine Relic for prayer and veneration. Three times per year a prayer service is held for those who are on a journey with cancer, whether it be as a patient or as a care-partner. The next service will be held virtually on Sunday, July 26, at 2 p.m. The service can be viewed on the Shrine’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Rpad in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.