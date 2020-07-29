Connection Point Church plans drive-thru grill out

SIDNEY — Connection Point Church will be hosting a free drive-thru hot dog grill out open to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Starting at 5:30 p.m., the drive-thru will be open until 7:30 p.m. or until they run out of food.

“We have always given away hot dogs, chips and water at the National Night Out event held the first Tuesday of August on the Courthouse Square,” said Lead Pastor Alan Leach. “Unfortunately, the organizers have had to transition to a virtual event held in October, so we decided we would still show Jesus’s love in a real and practical way to our community with this free drive-thru grill out.”

The grill-out will take place at the church located at 1510 Campbell Road. Enter the parking lot from the west driveway where the Main Entrance sign is located. Just follow the signs to the main entrance overhang area. For everyone’s health and safety, remain in your cars; you will be served.

“Each car will receive a hotdog, snack bag of chips and a bottle of water for each person in the car,” said Associate Pastor Mark Kaufman. “There is no charge for this and we will not be receiving donations. This is our way of being the hands and feet of Jesus and loving on our community,” he adds.

To learn more about Connection Point Church, visit their website at connectionpt.org.