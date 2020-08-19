Adam Crabb set for ‘Back to Our Roots’ revival

SIDNEY – Stepping “Back to Our Roots” will be the theme of a 3-day old fashioned revival at Freedom Fellowship Worship on Aug. 21-23. A top name in today’s gospel music scene will appear during the revival that is free and open to the public.

The Gaither Vocal Band’s newest lead singer, Adam Crabb, will lead the service starting at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22. He comes to Sidney with a lifetime of musical training as a member of the award-winning Crabb Family.

Pastor Tim Hamilton, of Pineville, Kentucky, will open the revival that Friday at 7 p.m. Freedom Fellowship Pastor Daniel Wright will be the featured speaker on Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

Crabb learned early in life how to harmonize during stage performances. And now after approximately two decades of on-stage and studio work his rich musical heritage is evident in his seasoned musicianship and soulful vocal delivery.

Adam Crabb Ministries is based in Hendersonville, Tennessee, near Nashville.

Crabb’s love for his Savior and unique gift for communicating the heart of a song truly makes him one of the most authentic voices in gospel music today, according to Wright.

“Adam not only sings with the Gaithers, but he also has his own ministry, so he knows how to bring the word,” Wright said. Crabb will lead the service in singing and sharing the word on his heart of the gospel that evening.

On his website, Crabb said he considers gospel music more than just a career it is his life’s calling. He stated, “You cannot tell me that dreams do not come true. As a child, I would listen to The Gaither Vocal Band, and I dreamed of one day being able to sing with them. And here I am…I am proof that when you surrender everything to God, not just your heart, but your wants…and even your problems, that He will give you the desires of your heart.”

The Crabb family came on the scene in the mid 90’s now with nearly 20 No. 1 songs, 11 Dove awards and multiple Grammy nods, in less than ten years. They have toured from the Grand Ole Opry to Africa, and around the world.

Hamilton is a minister and songwriter who has been saved for 30 years. He has been in the ministry for 22 years and pastored for 19 years. He is the founder of Broken Shackles and Fallen Chains Ministries.

He is also the senior pastor at Trinity Pentecostal Church in Fourmile, Kentucky, near Pineville.

He said, “I have a love and passion for God, to see hearts touched and lives changed by Him for His glory is what I live for.”

Wright added, “Pastor Tim has a mighty anointing on his life that allows him to operate in the gifts and preach life-changing messages.”

The revival is the kickoff of monthly Saturday night services at Freedom Fellowship, according to Wright, who established the church in 2016. Future services will be held on the third Saturday of each month.

Wright has been in ministry for 15 years and a senior pastor for the past 10 years.

“As a revivalist I have a heart for revival, a heart to see the saints reignited and a heart to see the lost saved,” Wright said.

He added, “One thing I never want lose is the connection to my roots. My roots take me back to the little country churches in the hills of Kentucky where the glory of God would fill the house and lives would be changed. Those were good old days but I believe God has a good old day anointing and outpouring for today and that’s what I long for. I long for His presence, I long for His anointing and I long for an outpouring of His spirit.”

The church is located at 1690 Michigan St. in the Sidney Plaza. They can be found on Facebook at Freedom Fellowship Worship and contacted by e-mail at ffwchurch@gmail.com.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

