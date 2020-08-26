Prayer service to en racism planned

LIMA — St. John and St. Rose parishes of Lima will host a prayer service for an end to racism, on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. at St. Rose Church, 479 N. West St. The half-hour service is free and open to the public. Face coverings will be required and physical distancing observed.

The service will be held in conjunction with the day of fasting and prayer for healing the wounds of racism, designated for Sept. 1. The Most Rev. Daniel Thomas, bishop of the Diocese of Toledo, has asked parishioners and parishes throughout the diocese to mark this day of penitence

In their pastoral letter against racism, open wide our hearts: The Enduring Call to Love (November 2018), the Catholic bishops of the United States wrote, “Racism occurs because a person ignores the fundamental truth that … all [humans are] equally made in the image of God.”

Adds the Rev. David Ross, parochial administrator for St. John and St. Rose parishes, “It is sad to note that racism is still agonizingly apparent in our society. Prayer is a powerful antidote to this sin. When our community gathers to beg for heaven’s mercy, it can be healing indeed.“

The mission of St. Rose and its sister parish, St. John the Evangelist (located at 777 S. Main St., Lima) is that the churches and their members “will model our lives on the Gospel of Jesus Christ by sacraments, word, and stewardship.” The parishes are served by Ross.

Those with questions about the event may contact Rachel Barber, 419-738-4924.