Shrine to host Bible study

MARIA STEIN – Ever wonder what the apostles did after the Resurrection? What did the early Church look like? This six class Bible Study will look into how the apostles, namely Peter and Paul, helped to spread the Good News of our Lord across the globe and how their message still offers insights to the world today.

This six-week study will being on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. The group will meet at the Maria Stein Shrine. The cost is $25 per person and includes the study guide. Register by August 30 online at mariasteinshrine.org or by calling the ministry office at 419-925-4532.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein.

To learn more about the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, visit mariasteinshrine.org.