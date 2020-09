SIDNEY — Two armor of God rosary processions are planned for Sept. 26 and Oct. 10.

On Saturday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m., the procession will begin at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Sidney.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, at 2 p.m., the procession will begin at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Celina.

Participants should meet in front of the church

For more information, call 419-852-0794