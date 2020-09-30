Sister to speak at shrine

MARIA STEIN – The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics will host its fall Adoration Guild Learning Series on Oct. 6 and Oct. 15. Sister Joyce Ann Zimmerman, C.PP.S., will lead the program, “Celebrating Mass on Sunday and Beyond!”

The first session (Oct. 6) is a reflection on how and why Mass is always a celebration of Easter, especially the Sunday Mass. This helps people understand why Sunday Mass is an obligation that we joyfully embrace, and why it’s called a “celebration.”

The second session (Oct. 15) focuses on why people must continue the Eucharistic liturgy even after the dismissal at Mass and they leave the building. The issue here is the relationship of liturgy and life, liturgy and justice, liturgy and everyday living.

Both sessions begin at 10 a.m. in the Shrine’s Adoration Chapel. The event is free and open to the public.

For more than 50 years, Dayton, Ohio, Precious Blood Sister Joyce Ann Zimmerman has belonged to a congregation of women religious founded for Eucharistic adoration. She is the founding director of the Institute for Liturgical Ministry in Dayton, Ohio; an adjunct professor of liturgy; and a frequent facilitator of workshops on liturgy. She has published numerous scholarly and pastoral liturgical books and articles.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. For more event information, visit www.mariasteinshrine.org.