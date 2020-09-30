A21 seeks to abolish modern-day slavery

SIDNEY — The global anti-trafficking organization, A21, is hosting a live broadcast on Oct. 17 and is asking people from around the world to take action against human trafficking.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St. To register for the event, visit A21.org/Summit or call 937-726-9571. Anyone unable to watch the event at the church can still register at A21.org/summit to receive a link to watch anytime on Oct. 17.

While the action steps may look different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the mission is still the same: to abolish modern-day slavery everywhere, forever.

On Oct. 17, 2020, 10s of thousands will gather all over the world to tune into A21’s first ever Global Freedom Summit —a one-day social justice event to equip, train, and mobilize people to play their part in abolishing modern-day slavery right where they are.

Because now more than ever, many are vulnerable to trafficking and people still need protection. The millions who are being exploited still need a way out. And those who have experienced abuse still need restoration.

The day will be two-fold: starting with a one-hour live broadcast, participants will learn from frontline and global leaders in the social justice space including A21 Founder and CEO Nick Caine, Global A21 Advocate Christine Caine, and A21 COO Phil Hyldgaard ,as well as A21’s frontline staff in 13 countries across the globe.

Then, participants will be given tangible action steps they can take right away to start ending human trafficking in their city, town and local community.

One day. Tens of thousands abolitionists. A global event to rally and equip people everywhere for the one thing that unites us all: the belief in freedom for all mankind. Millions enslaved. $150 billion industry. 1% ever rescued.

“We are convinced that if we do this together–if we keep showing up, if we continue to be tenacious, if we continue to have grit, if we continue to not bow down to discouragement … But we step up and show up with strength, numbers, courage, and faith – then we will see slavery eradicated in our lifetime,” said Christine Caine, A21 co-founder.