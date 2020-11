SIDNEY — An Armor of God Rosary Procession will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, at 2 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Sidney, Ohio.

Participants will process from the church to the courthouse and then back to the church praying the rosary as they process. Bring a rosary, comfortable walking shoes and a water bottle. Pictures or posters with Our Lord and Our Lady are welcome.

For any questions call: 419-852-0794