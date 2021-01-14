In our household we have certain rules that we live by. When our kids were growing up there was always some need to create “new” rules or expand existing ones. Teenagers can be challenging that way. But one of my axioms that continued to be spoken often was; “Almost nothing good happens after midnight.”

There was from time to time one of the kids lobbying for an extended or revised curfew. I’m a reasonable dad and on occasion there were adjustments, but there was always the reminder that; almost nothing good happens after midnight. Our kids are grown now and have their own households to manage and I don’t speak this axiom as often. I thought that it was perhaps just clever parenting advise.

As I look across our culture and our politics there seems to be a need to revive this axiom. Why would our legislative leaders have to pass enormous bills in the middle of the night? Why would vote counting need to stop only to resume after midnight? Why would the most controversial election in my lifetime need to be certified under cover of darkness? There are plenty more examples, these just come to mind at the moment. Does God care about these things? Beware lest you think that He no longer exists or that He is only about grace and will shrug these things off. Remember the full character, nature, and wisdom of God. He is Holy. He is righteous. He is just and rules in truth.

Ecclesiastes 12:13-14 ‘Let us hear the conclusion of the whole matter; Fear God and keep His commandments, for this is man’s all. For God will bring every work into judgment, including every secret thing, whether good or evil’. In Psalm 64 we read, ‘Hide me from the secret plots of the wicked, from the rebellion of the workers of iniquity…they encourage themselves in an evil matter… they say, ‘who will see them…’ we have perfected a shrewd scheme.’

‘Can anyone hide himself in the secret places where I can’t see them? says the Lord’. Jeremiah 23:24

To our peril as a nation there is a growing complacency toward God and in many cases an outright hatred of God and of those who choose to follow Him. They want Him removed from public discourse. They desire every abomination and perversion that our loving Father would protect us from. Their goal seems to be darkness, ugliness, hopelessness, sickness, bondage, and fear. It is time to stand up, stand out, and make a difference dear Christian.

Walk as children of light … finding out what is acceptable to the Lord … have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them. For it is shameful even to speak of those things which are done by them in secret. But all things are exposed by the light. Ephesians 5:8-13.

Don’t be intimidated and fearful of the darkness but bring the light of the living, victorious Christ. It is our mandate dear believer. Our nation and our world need to see and experience the liberation that Christ offers freely. Be the Light bringer today in every opportunity that arises.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2021/01/web1_SettlageJohnPastorSpeaks-copy.jpg

By Pastor John J. Settlage Your pastor speaks

The writer is the pastor of Christ the King Church near Jackson Center.

